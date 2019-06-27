The Lib Dems have not been tribalist enough

Back in February, when Change UK was launched, I wrote:
Remembering the endless hours expended on seat negotiations by the Liberal Party and the SDP, I would be tempted to pursue a selfish strategy if I were in charge of TIG and it had grown into a national party.
I would give the Lib Dems a clear run in the seats they hold and in another dozen where they had realistic chances of winning. After that, I would stand a candidate in every seat in the country and let the Lib Dems stand against me if they dared.
So low is the present Lib Dem support across much of the country, I would reason, that if we can’t supplant then we TIGgers have no future as a party anyway.Now things have turned around - and that post is a reminder of how quickly it happened - that has become good advice for us Liberal Democrats.
You often hear the criticism that we are too tribalist, but that is a libel.
Chuka Umunna joined the party and was made our Treasury spokesperson the same weekend, and I have not read a whisper of criticism of him or that promotion.
Back in the 1980s the Liberal Party, which was supposed to be far more fractious than the modern-day Lib Dems, did David Steel's bidding and stood down in half the seats in the country to make room for the SDP. You can't get much less tribal than that.
A fairer criticism of Liberals and Liberal Democrats over the years would be that we have been too prone to the belief that the route to success lies in giving in.
If only we give up enough of our beliefs and policies, runs the logic, if only we stand down in favour of someone else in enough seats, we will be swept to power.
You sometimes get the idea we believe we are an obstacle to Liberal government and not its greatest hope.
So I will now apply my advice from February to my own party.
I would not have a problem with our standing down in favour of the Greens in constituencies where they have a realistic hope of winning and we have none. But there are not many seats like that.
Nor would I have a problem with standing down in favour of Change UK, though I can think of only one seat - Heidi Allen's South Cambridgeshire - where that would be worth doing.
But we should stand candidates in the huge majority of seats and let other parties decide whether or not to put up against us.
1 comment:
Quite right. And it applies in spades in Brecon & Radnorshire notwithstanding the Labour run Best For Britain campaign's efforts to stand us down.
Post a Comment