Friday, June 14, 2019

Steve Winwood named among the seven top guitarists in 1967


Grateful thanks to tom for tweeting this 1967 Chris Welch article from the Melody Maker.

Who should we see named among the 'Magnificent Seven' guitarists that year but this blog's hero Steve Winwood.

When you consider he is widely regarded as the best British Hammond organ player and our most authentic soul voice - and authenticity was everything to white boys who played soul in the Sixties - that is some achievement.

So here he is playing on Traffic's Dear Mr Fantasy that year.


