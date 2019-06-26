Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Nottingham's The Park is in the hands of a foreign power
There is something wrong with The Park.
This enclave of 19th-century architect-designed houses stands behind Nottingham Castle. Indeed it occupies what was once its deer park.
The houses are lovely but the atmosphere is strange.
You will find the estate office in a building that looks like the sort of place where you would buy a ticket for the putting course at Church Stretton or Woodhall Spa.
The streets are still lit by gas and little vehicles owned by the estate putter about them. The drivers will wave to you.
But something is wrong with The Park.
It feels like the sort of place Soviet spies would be sent to live after capture to wait until an exchange to be arranged. Their lives would be pleasant, but if they tried to escape they would be shot.
It feels like Patrick McGoohan’s Village transferred to central Nottingham.
The real giveaway is this pillar box.
And I don’t just mean because it is so small.
Look closely and you will see there is no monogram for the reigning monarch.
It is clear that The Park is held by a foreign power.
I would inform the authorities, but who knows how deep the plot runs?
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment