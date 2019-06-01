Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, June 01, 2019
HSTs over the level crossing at Oakham
There have been no trains from Market Harborough this week as the work of realigning the tracks through the station is finished.
Trains from St Pancras to the North have taken the scenic route over the Welland Viaduct. Those that have still called at Leicester have astounded passengers by approaching the city from the north.
I have got to work and back with the help of a replacement coach service. Things have run remarkably smoothly - there was a service every 15 minutes - and the free coffee and pastries certainly helped.
So impressed was I that I voluntarily used the coach service today on the way to Oakham so I could photograph the diverted services going over the level crossing and through the station there.
