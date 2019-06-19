Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Trivial Fact of the Day links Market Harborough and Boy George
I have just got this from a taxi driver who got it from two nuns, so it must be true.
Father O'Dowd, the priest at Our Lady of Victories, Market Harborough, in the Seventies and Eighties, was the uncle of Boy George,
