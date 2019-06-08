Jim Wallace says a Boris Johnson leadership would cause problems for the Scottish Tories

Lord Wallace of Tankerness - the former Scottish deputy first minister and Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland Jim Wallace - is interviewed by The Press and Journal.
He suggests that Boris Johnson becoming Conservative leader would cause problems for the party in Scotland and its leader Ruth Davidson:
"I think the Scottish Tories will have a problem. Ruth especially will have a credibility problem. In that final debate she did in the referendum she basically called him a liar.
"I suppose in politics today you can actually stand up two years later and say that he is god’s gift to humanity, but I do genuinely think she might find a real credibility problem because a lot of the things she said will come back to haunt her."
No comments:
Post a Comment