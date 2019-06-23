Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, June 23, 2019
Martin Carthy: New York Mining Disaster 1941
New York Mining Disaster 1941 was the first song the Bee Gees recorded after returning to Britain from Australia in 1967.
Aided by rumours that they were the Beatles recording under another name, it was a hit on both sides of the Atlantic.
This folk version of the song by Martin Carthy comes from his 1998 album Signs of Life. Perhaps it reveals the limitation of the lyrics, but it represents an interesting coming together of different musical styles.
