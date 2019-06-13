Pennereley: The wettest village in the country

It's never been the same since its lead mine closed, but the Shropshire village of Pennerley has another claim to fame this week.
On Wednesday, says the Shropshire Star, it was the wettest place in the country.
Another report in the paper quotes a resident as saying:
“I’ve been here 20 years now and I’ve never seen flooding like this. It’s been two days of solid rain and we’re all like drowned rats."If Malcolm Seville's Lone Pine Five is to be believed, such heavy rainfall in the Stiperstones will inevitably lead to the bursting forth of an underground river and the discovery of Roman treasure.
