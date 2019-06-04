"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Wanstead to Barking along the River Roding
John Rogers is our guide from Wanstead, through Manor Park and Ilford, to Barking.
No comments:
Post a Comment