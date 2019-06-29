Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Saturday, June 29, 2019
Foxton Locks in the sun
Living in Market Harborough, my instinct on a hot day is to head for Foxton Locks.
I did it today and even managed a mad-dogs-and-Englishmen walk across the fields to the Bell at Gumley.
Foxton, of course, is where the 1985 Liberal Assembly was organised from. The green track in the last photograph here was then the road access to the bottom of the locks.
