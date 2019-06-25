Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Lord Bonkers' Diary: Where "Bollocks to Brexit" came from
Thursday
What a pleasure it was knocking up today! Our slogan ‘Bollocks to Brexit’ has quite swept the country and at cottage door after cottage door it is uttered spontaneously by the voters.
No doubt you will want to know how the party came to adopt it. It all happened one evening in the Bonkers’ Arms as we were setting the world to rights. Meadowcroft was late arriving, and when he did turn up I greeted him with “Good man! We have just got on to Brexit.”
There came the reply “Bollocks to Brexit: trimming that plumbago has brought on my lumbago.”
I jotted down his comment on a Smithson & Greaves beermat and telephoned London first thing the following morning.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
