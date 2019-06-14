Friday, June 14, 2019

Willie Donachie scores the greatest own goal of all time



I have long hoped this clip would turn up on YouTube and tonight I found it.

It comes from a friendly Scotland played against Wales before they set off for their famously ill-fated assault on the 1978 World Cup in Argentina.
