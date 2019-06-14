Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, June 14, 2019
Willie Donachie scores the greatest own goal of all time
I have long hoped this clip would turn up on YouTube and tonight I found it.
It comes from a friendly Scotland played against Wales before they set off for their famously ill-fated assault on the 1978 World Cup in Argentina.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment