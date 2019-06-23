Six of the Best 870

Nicole Goodkind reports on the scandal of Trump's El Paso detention camp for children: "'In my 22 years of doing visits with children in detention, I have never heard of this level of inhumanity,' said Holly Cooper, co-director of the University of California, Davis' Immigration Law Clinic."
Working for Jeremy Hunt was the worst three years of my life, says Luke Turner.
Lee Brackstone mourns the early death of Gordon Burn, who would have given us "another half-dozen books that may have helped us understand the present moment: the unravelling of celebrity culture, which was always Gordon's lodestar subject".
Tim Worthington nominates 12 radio programmes that deserve to be given a proper release.
Natalie Simpson tells us how not to walk the Cumbria Way.
