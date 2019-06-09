Sunday, June 09, 2019

Jethro Tull: Weathercock



Between 1977 and 1979 Jethro Tull produced three albums with a strong folk influence: Songs from the Wood, Heavy Horses and Stormwatch.

They became steadily darker, imbued with a sense of impending ecological catastrophe - in those days we worried about a new ice age and the oil running out rather than global warming.

This is the closing track from Heavy Horses. Perhaps it sounds a little twee today, but it is hard not to like.
1 comment:

nigel hunter said...

Those were the days! My last 'drool over' period was when Bellowhead appeared on the scene.

09 June, 2019 13:51

