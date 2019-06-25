Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Rediscovering the Lynton & Barnstaple Railway



The narrow-gauge Lynton & Barnstaple Railway closed in 1935 but is now being restored.

This video follows its route, accompanied by Vaughan Williams' Pastoral Symphony.

I photographed a derelict Barnstaple Town station myself back in 1982.

Later. I find I posted this video last year, but what the hell.
