Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Sunday, June 16, 2019
Colin Blunstone: Wonderful
After the Zombies broke up - and after a short stint in a proper job insurance - Colin Blunstone enjoyed a critically acclaimed but not hugely commercial solo career.
Wonderful was written by his former bandmates Rod Argent and Chris White. I have strong memories of listening to it in 1973, sometimes under the bedclothes on Radio Luxembourg.
So strong are they that I am surprised to find it wasn't a hit.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 1:04 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment