Sunday, June 16, 2019

Colin Blunstone: Wonderful



After the Zombies broke up - and after a short stint in a proper job insurance - Colin Blunstone enjoyed a critically acclaimed but not hugely commercial solo career.

Wonderful was written by his former bandmates Rod Argent and Chris White. I have strong memories of listening to it in 1973, sometimes under the bedclothes on Radio Luxembourg.

So strong are they that I am surprised to find it wasn't a hit.
