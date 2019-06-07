Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, June 07, 2019
Eden Hazard: 10 of his best goals for Chelsea
Eden Hazard has signed for Real Madrid. I wish him well.
He is one of the very best players to appear for Chelsea in the 50 or more years I have been following them.
Here are 10 of his finest goals for the club.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment