"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall "Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman "A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Tuesday, June 04, 2019
End of the road for Rutland's only department store
Sad news, but it has won BBC News our Headline of the Day Award.
On a happier note, here is a Rutland vending machine.
No comments:
Post a Comment