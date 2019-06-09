Six of the Best 868

Brexit, not Trump, is the real threat to the 'Special Relationship' says former US State Department adviser Max Bergmann.
"Of all the talented directors that Green Alliance has had, Tim Beaumont - or, to give him his full title, the Reverend Lord Beaumont of Whitley - was surely the most extraordinary." Green Alliance blog remembers the late Liberal and then Green peer.
Tony Robertson looks back on Nottinghamshire and the miners' strike of the 1980s.
Richie Unterberger tells the story of the record producer Joe Boyd and his company Witchseason: "Like some other Americans who made an impact on the British rock scene - such as producer Shel Talmy, famous for his work with the early Who, Kinks, and Pentangle - Boyd wasn’t inhibited by expectations of how things should or shouldn’t work overseas."
"'Draw death' seems to loom over the game, much as it did in the 1920s, when José Raúl Capablanca, the great Cuban player, proposed making the game more technically challenging and draws less likely by expanding the board and including two new pieces ... Gone are the days of Kasparov’s dynamic attacks, the story goes. Instead, thanks to computers, we have entered a period of solid, overprepared chess, doomed to draw after draw." Ben Jackson reviews two books on chess.
