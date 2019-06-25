At least we can be sure both candidates will turn up, and be reasonably confident we know how many children they have.Coming up next Monday 1st July @SkyNews #LibDemLeadersDebate @joswinson & @EdwardJDavey head-to-head live #ALLOUTPOLITICS as ballot papers go out to voters. Tweet me your questions please.— Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) June 25, 2019
Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Sky to hold Lib Dem leaders' debate next Monday
It used to be the BBC that felt it had a public service obligation, but well done to Sky
Don't forget they are on Victoria Derbyshire 10 am Thursday on BBC althoughgood they are being covered it would have been nice for a better time slot.
