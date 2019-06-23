Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, June 23, 2019
Lord Bonkers' Diary: Breakfast with Freddie and Fiona
When I sent this off to Liberator it was topical satires. Honest.
Saturday
Who should I meet at breakfast but Freddie and Fiona? It transpires that I have invited them for the weekend, though I cannot remember doing so. I am reminded of the day I set the dogs on what I took to be a poacher, only to find he was the leader of the Portuguese Liberals whom I had brought here to stay after meeting him at the National Liberal Club.
Be that as it may, the two of them are full of their new party. It is called Change UK – at least they tell me it was last time they checked. They plan to “replace the Liberal Democrats”, if you please, because we are too associated with austerity.
I hasten to change the subject and ask them if Jeremy Browne’s scheme for selling the unemployed to an offshore bank, developed while they worked for him, came to anything. They go rather quiet after that. Then, fearing for their immortal souls, I urge them to attend St Asquith’s the next day.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
