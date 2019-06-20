A documentary on Terry Gilliam's Brazil

As the Criterion site says:
In the dystopian masterpiece Brazil, Jonathan Pryce plays a daydreaming everyman who finds himself caught in the soul-crushing gears of a nightmarish bureaucracy.
This cautionary tale by Terry Gilliam, one of the great films of the 1980s, has come to be esteemed alongside anti-totalitarian works by the likes of George Orwell, Aldous Huxley, and Kurt Vonnegut Jr.
And in terms of set design, cinematography, music, and effects, Brazil is a nonstop dazzler.This is a good documentary about the film. It even gives us new insights into the well-rehearsed history of Monty Python.
