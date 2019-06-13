Thursday, June 13, 2019

T. Trevethick, the Nottingham boatbuilder


Having walked the Nottingham Canal from the city's railway station to Meadow Lane Lock and the Trent last summer, the other day I went west along the towpath instead.

One of my discoveries, little more than a mile from the city centre, was a boatbuilder.

An old Lenton Times article tells its story up to 1981.





Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)