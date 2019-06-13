Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Thursday, June 13, 2019
T. Trevethick, the Nottingham boatbuilder
Having walked the Nottingham Canal from the city's railway station to Meadow Lane Lock and the Trent last summer, the other day I went west along the towpath instead.
One of my discoveries, little more than a mile from the city centre, was a boatbuilder.
An old Lenton Times article tells its story up to 1981.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment