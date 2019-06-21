Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, June 21, 2019
The Hogsmill: Kingston upon Thames's other river
Narrated by Griff Rhys Jones off of the telly, this video shows us the wildlife to be found along the Hogsmill and the community volunteers and conservation organisations working to protect this precious habitat.
It was made by Citizen Zoo.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment