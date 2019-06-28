Six of the Best 871

Isaac Chotiner interviews the lawyers who went to see them.
The stickiest points in the Brexit negotiations, including the Northern Ireland backstop and the decision to trigger Article 50 so early, reveal that Britain never really understood how the European Union works, argues N. Piers Ludlow.
Sophie Scott warned three years ago that we should stop laughing at politicians like Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.
Reclaiming the city was a prominent theme at this year's Sheffield documentary festival, reports Caitlin Quinlan.
Mike Jay explains why psychedelic culture remains the preserve of privileged white men.
"In 1970 and 1971 Chelsea made headlines because of their football and their trophies. Positive on-pitch headlines ebbed away as less than positive on- and off-pitch headlines became more prevalent." Tim Rolls is publishing a history of the club's decline and fall in the 1970s.
