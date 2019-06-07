Friday, June 07, 2019

The last days of Market Harborough


I had very limited broadband access for two or three weeks, but thanks to Theresa and an engineer from BT all is well again. It's just that I can't think of anything to write.

While I do, here is one of the many photographs I took of Market Harborough station in the last few days before the track through it was realigned.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)