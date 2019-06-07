Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, June 07, 2019
The last days of Market Harborough
I had very limited broadband access for two or three weeks, but thanks to Theresa and an engineer from BT all is well again. It's just that I can't think of anything to write.
While I do, here is one of the many photographs I took of Market Harborough station in the last few days before the track through it was realigned.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment