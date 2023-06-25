A walk round the village of Braunston

Braunston is famous as one of the centres of the canal system, but there's much to enjoy in the village itself.
We'll have to look inside All Saints church one day to see some wood carving by an unexpected hand.
The old windmill did teas in its garden last time we passed through on a family canal holiday, but as that was at least 52 years ago, I was prepared for things to have changed.
It was also at least 52 years ago that I suggested to my mother that Nibbit was a famous local rabbit after whom the had been named.
