John Rogers shows us the enchantments of the City of London

The YouTube blurb explains:
We start at Bishopsgate and revisit St Andrew Undershaft before moving on to St Margaret Pattens with its magnificent spire by Sir Christopher Wren. From here we walk to St Margaret at Hill, said to have one of the most beautiful interiors of all the City Churches.
Our next stop is the serene St Dunstans in the East church garden built within the footprint of the medieval church that was destroyed during the Blitz in 1941. We then visit the Monument to the Great Fire of London - also designed by Sir Christopher Wren.
Our walking tour ends at St Magnus the Martyr that once aligned with Old London Bridge.
John has a Patreon account to support his videos and blogs at The Lost Byway.
