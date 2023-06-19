First schoolboy-in-a-skirt story of summer sighted

Just as it's not winter until you 've seen a news story about a crap Christmas shopping park called something like 'Magical Winterland', so it's not summer until you have seen one about a boy going to school in a skirt as a protest against not being allowed to wear shorts.
That story has now appeared and it's in the Shropshire Star too - albeit behind what looks likely to turn into a paywall soon.
So well done to Oliver Heaton, whose mother told the Star:
"Several of his mates were given detention because they turned up on Wednesday in shorts but Oliver said it was unfair as the girls can wear either skirts or trousers.
"So, on Thursday he decided to go into school wearing a skirt he borrowed from a friend ...
"I know he is a bit of a character and very strong-headed but I am very proud of Oliver for making a stand."
And well done to the headteacher for a reasonable response:
"Our uniform policy is always reviewed through the proper channels and we are currently looking to add tailored shorts for secondary boys and girls in the summer term.
"We are doing this following some very eloquent and informed letters from students."
