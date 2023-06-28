The report of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket

The report from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket convicts the game in England of racism, sexism, classism, elitism and every other ism you can think of.
Which will come as no surprise to anyone who follows cricket.
There was a good feature and discussion of the report broadcast on Test Match Special during the lunch interval at Lord's today. Jon Agnew pointed out that the number of players from an Afro-Caribbean background who played for England in the 1980s led us to believe we were more inclusive than we really were.
Devon Malcolm, Gladstone Small, Philip Defreitas and the other Black cricketers he played with and against were first-generation immigrants: they had learnt to play the game in the Caribbean, When they retired there were few British-born players with their heritage to replace them.
The most telling comment I saw today was on Twitter.
Somerset County Cricket Club - and all power to them for doing so - sent a tweet saying:
There is no place for discrimination of any kind in cricket.
Then someone replied pointing out that the county's last state-schooled debutant was Jack Leach in 2010.
You can download the ICEC report and its 44 recommendations from the commission's website.
No comments:
Post a Comment