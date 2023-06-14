Goodbye to a Chelsea hero: John Hollins

Another of my early heroes has died. By my calculation, John Hollins is the fifth member of the Chelsea team that won the FA Cup in 1970 to be taken off by the great manager in the sky. (Peter Houseman, Ian Hutchinson, Peter Osgood and Peter Bonetti have gone before him.)
To use an old-fashioned term, Hollins was a right half. He played there for Chelsea in their kings of the King's Road years, and later for Queens Park Rangers in the wonderful team that so nearly won the title under Dave Sexton in 1975-6.
Later he played for Arsenal as a full back and returned to Chelsea to manage the club between 1985 and 1988.
Hollins won his only England cap against Spain in 1967, though he returned to the squad for a while after the 1970 World Cup.
This goal against Arsenal from 1970-1, which won the Big Match's goal of the season award, is typical of his skill and industry.
