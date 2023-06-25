Sparks: The Girl is Crying in Her Latte

So I thought I would watch some Glastonbury to see what music the young people enjoy. And who should I find there but Sparks, a band I loved when I saw them on Top of the Pops 49 years ago.
Those were the days of This Town Ain't Big Enough for the Both of Us and Amateur Hour. Russell Mael pranced about like an overgrown choirboy. while his brother Ron played a keyboard, looked sidelong at the camera and occasionally, terrifyingly, smiled.
Legend has it that John Lennon rang Ringo Starr to say: "You won’t believe what’s on television, Marc Bolan is playing a song with Adolf Hitler."
Forty-nine years on, Sparks still sound great. You can watch their whole Glastonbury set on the BBC website - Balls is a particular highlight.
Cate Blanchett, who is the dancer in this video, joins them on stage for The Girl is Crying in Her Latte.
