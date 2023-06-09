The fall of Boris Johnson: It was the Tory right who wanted to make it easier to get rid of MPs

It was Nick Clegg who gave voters the power to recall MPs. And it was the Tory right who complained bitterly that he didn't go far enough.
Here's a Guardian report from 2014:
Zac Goldsmith, the Tory MP for Richmond, said Clegg was entirely responsible for the bill, which is a "disgrace even by the standards of modern politics".
And here, from the same report is Douglas Carswell:
"The truth is that on the Conservative backbenches there is strong support. Where there is kickback it's coming from people holding red boxes and people in the Cabinet Office. I wouldn't hold it against Clegg if he opposed he idea, but what's absolutely unforgivable is that he opposed it but pretends to be in favour."
So Boris Johnson has been brought down by a measure that his own supporters called for and wanted to be made even more demanding.
It would take a heart of stone not to laugh.
