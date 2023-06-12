Decision to sell Desborough site was taken behind closed doors

It turns out that the Gladstone Street site in Desborough is one of five being put up for sale by North Northamptonshire Council.
Kate Cronin broke the story in the Northamptonshire Telegraph:
The sale of five strategic sites owned by North Northamptonshire Council was agreed without members of the public or press able to listen to the discussion.
NNC’s ten-strong all-Conservative executive met at Corby Cube yesterday (Thursday, June 8) to talk about the sale of the sites across North Northamptonshire. But the item was heard in closed session because the authority said it related to the council’s financial or business affairs.
Only executive members were able to discuss the item – with no scrutiny from backbenchers or opposition members.
Given Northamptonshire Tories' way with council finances, I'm not sure I'd let them order the teas and coffees without the public present. And this secrecy is bound to unnerve residents in Desborough and beyond.
Because I have taken a shine to this Desborough site, the Northamptonshire Telegraph report inevitably describes it as an 'eyesore'.
