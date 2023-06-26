Monday, June 26, 2023

GUEST POST A tour of some top political podcasts

Ruth Bright listens to some of the most popular political podcasts so you don't have to.

Is anyone else addicted to political podcasts? Is help available for this addiction? While I look for a cure, here is an affectionate tribute to a few favourites. Perhaps you will recognize them and love them too.

First we go live to The Rest is Politics:

Nicey: It’s been a super-duper week for us at politics podcast HQ. Yet another sell-out gig for us at the Palladium. Did I ever tell you about the time I walked barefoot through Kazakhstan...?

Gritty: Yes Nicey. I met Princess Di you know.

Nicey: Yes, yes.

Gritty: Fiona thought she fancied me. It’s in me diaries. There are eight volumes.

Nicey: Yes, yes Gritty. But as I was saying. When I was a civil servant I nipped out for a sandwich at Pret on Victoria Street, but did a detour to walk barefoot through Kazakhstan instead. It taught me much about many juxtapositions.

Gritty: You are a nice guy Nicey, but let’s face it: you're a bit posh. As Tony said during the Iraq war... 

Nicey: Yes Gritty you are Greggs to my Pret. We're chalk and cheese; that’s the secret of our success. Anyway… back to my time barefoot in Kazakhstan…

Over at the Lib Dem Podcast
Presenter: I collect nerdy facts about the Lib Dems. Fortunately many others like my nerdy Lib Dem facts so I am a big success. 
Council leader: We win elections decade in, decade out. We win big. Anyone can do it. We Focus till we drop. 
Presenter: I don’t wish to be indelicate, but I've seen better literature. But you certainly win big. 
Council leader: We are wokers and winners. I mean workers and winners. 
Presenter: Hang on I think I have heard that before… 
 And here'sthe Newsnight alumni podcast The News Agents
Ems: I am simply exasperated with Boris Johnson. What a wanker. Trump? He’s is a tosser too. Right? I mean, right? I did a celebrated interview with Prince Andrew you know. 
Other Newsnight escapee: Yes, yes Ems we know. (I thought I was going to be working with Chris Mason). 
And on and on ad infinitum, while I look for that cure...

Ruth Bright has been a Liberal Democrat councillor in Southwark and parliamentary candidate for Hampshire East.
