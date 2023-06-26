GUEST POST A tour of some top political podcasts

Is anyone else addicted to political podcasts? Is help available for this addiction? While I look for a cure, here is an affectionate tribute to a few favourites. Perhaps you will recognize them and love them too.
First we go live to The Rest is Politics:
Over at the Lib Dem Podcast:
Nicey: It’s been a super-duper week for us at politics podcast HQ. Yet another sell-out gig for us at the Palladium. Did I ever tell you about the time I walked barefoot through Kazakhstan...?
Gritty: Yes Nicey. I met Princess Di you know.
Nicey: Yes, yes.
Gritty: Fiona thought she fancied me. It’s in me diaries. There are eight volumes.
Nicey: Yes, yes Gritty. But as I was saying. When I was a civil servant I nipped out for a sandwich at Pret on Victoria Street, but did a detour to walk barefoot through Kazakhstan instead. It taught me much about many juxtapositions.
Gritty: You are a nice guy Nicey, but let’s face it: you're a bit posh. As Tony said during the Iraq war...
Nicey: Yes Gritty you are Greggs to my Pret. We're chalk and cheese; that’s the secret of our success. Anyway… back to my time barefoot in Kazakhstan…
Presenter: I collect nerdy facts about the Lib Dems. Fortunately many others like my nerdy Lib Dem facts so I am a big success.
Council leader: We win elections decade in, decade out. We win big. Anyone can do it. We Focus till we drop.
Presenter: I don’t wish to be indelicate, but I've seen better literature. But you certainly win big.
Council leader: We are wokers and winners. I mean workers and winners.
Presenter: Hang on I think I have heard that before…
Ems: I am simply exasperated with Boris Johnson. What a wanker. Trump? He’s is a tosser too. Right? I mean, right? I did a celebrated interview with Prince Andrew you know.
Other Newsnight escapee: Yes, yes Ems we know. (I thought I was going to be working with Chris Mason).
