Clive Myrie and HIGNFY: Do BBC executives watch their own programmes?

From the Independent:
BBC newsreader Clive Myrie was reportedly pulled from last Friday’s episode (16 June) of the News at Ten, after making jokes about Boris Johnson on the broadcaster’s comedy show Have I Got News For You, which aired the same evening.
The pre-recorded satirical comedy show, which sees Ian Hislop, Paul Merton and guests panellists poke fun at current affairs, was screened at 9pm on Friday, just one hour before Myrie was due to present the news.
Myrie, 58, was replaced at the very last minute by presenter Jane Hill, after Charlotte Moore, the corporation’s content chief, became concerned about potential impartiality accusations, according to The Times.
I can quite see that you wouldn't want the same person presenting consecutive programmes on a channel, particularly when those programmes have such different tones.
What I can't begin to see is why this was a last-minute decision, given that the conflict in tone was always there.
And even if BBC executives originally thought Myrie could present HIGNFY, they should have realised in the week running up to its recording that the show was bound to dominated by Boris Johnson's fall.
Which leads me to ask whether the BBC suits watch their own programmes.
