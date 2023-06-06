Lord Bonkers 30 years ago: The Duchess of Rutland showed me her Belvoir

This news item may help you understand what he was on about. I can only apologise for the hellenophoia - besides Philip was more German than Greek.
Tuesday
I drop into Buckingham Palace this morning, as one does, to pay my respects to Her Majesty. Imagine my surprise when a surly Greek pounces on me and demands the sum of eight pounds for the privilege of a conducted tour.
I toy with the idea of pointing out that, having been a payer of taxes from more years than I care to remember, I am fully entitled to wander the corridors as I please, but I judge that the fellow's English would not be up to it.
I have to confess that the day proves most enjoyable and excellent value for money, and I manage to bag a brace of corgis for the pot.
All in all, I have not enjoyed a visit so much since the Duchess of Rutland showed me her Belvoir.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.
