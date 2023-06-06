Tuesday, June 06, 2023

Lord Bonkers 30 years ago: The Duchess of Rutland showed me her Belvoir

I don't know if anyone else reads this feature, but Lord Bonkers certainly does. So it's time to go back 30 years and see what the old boy was saying in the June 1992 Liberator.

This news item may help you understand what he was on about. I can only apologise for the hellenophoia - besides Philip was more German than Greek.

Tuesday

I drop into Buckingham Palace this morning, as one does, to pay my respects to Her Majesty. Imagine my surprise when a surly Greek pounces on me and demands the sum of eight pounds for the privilege of a conducted tour.

I toy with the idea of pointing out that, having been a payer of taxes from more years than I care to remember, I am fully entitled to wander the corridors as I please, but I judge that the fellow's English would not be up to it.

I have to confess that the day proves most enjoyable and excellent value for money, and I manage to bag a brace of corgis for the pot. 

All in all, I have not enjoyed a visit so much since the Duchess of Rutland showed me her Belvoir.

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West 1906-10.

