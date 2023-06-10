J.W. Logan is the only MP to have held the Chiltern Hundreds and the Manor of Northstead

Wikipedia explains:
To circumvent this prohibition, MPs who wish to step down are instead appointed to an "office of profit under the Crown", which disqualifies them from sitting in Parliament.
For this purpose, a legal fiction is maintained where two unpaid offices are considered to be offices of profit: Steward and Bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds, and Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead.
But only one MP, to the best of my knowledge, has held both these offices.
Step forward this blog's hero J.W. Logan, who was Liberal MP for Harborough 1891-1904 and 1910-16.
His health was never the same after an accident in the hunting field, which was why he twice resigned his seat.
On the first occasion he applied to be Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead and on the second to be Steward and Bailiff of the Chiltern Hundreds.
Which, unless you know different, makes Paddy Logan the only MP to have held both these offices of profit under the crown.
