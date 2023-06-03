Joy of Six 1136

"Speaking to locals in the town, there are plenty of reasons to doubt his optimism. The Mayor Ben Houchen is a 'provincial, parochial solicitor from Stockton' who is 'completely out of his depth'. Or, as one man told me, he's a 'poundshop Trump' who has 'delivered no jobs' and helped 'swindle the people of Teesside'." Fred Skulthorp says the Conservatives' Teesside freeport dream lies in tatters.
Annihilation in the red wall, an exit for a top leadership contender and a parliamentary party stuffed with southerners and Oxbridgers? Tim Bale and David Jeffery look at how losing the next election could shape the Conservatives.
Anne Longfield argues that the Department for Education has forgotten about the welfare of children and families in the pursuit of higher standards.
Mark Follman on how the AR-15, a civilian version of a gun designed for maximum killing in combat, is ever more popular with mass shooters in the US.
"How did you please a medieval English comedy crowd? Going by an extraordinary new discovery, you gave them killer hares, jousting bears, social subversion and toilet jokes - then insulted them and urged them to get drunk." Mark Bridge finds that comedy hasn't changed much since the 15th century.
