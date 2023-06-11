Argent: Liar

For some reason I 've been reminded of this song by the week's political events.
Written by Russ Ballard and released in 1970, Liar was Argent's first single. It was not a hit, but Three Dog Night took it into the US top 10 the following year.
Similarly, when I saw the Zombies play Market Harborough Leisure Centre, Rod Argent was at pains to point out that God Gave Rock and Roll to You, later a big hit for Kiss, was an Argent song first.
Quite why Argent weren't more successful is a bit of a mystery to me, but you can enjoy their two biggest hits elsewhere on this blog:
No comments:
Post a Comment