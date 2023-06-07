Wednesday, June 07, 2023

"Make all the railways come to York!"

Jago Hazzard is our guide to York station and its history. It's noticeable that there are fewer platforms in use than there were in my students days in the city.

You can support Jago's videos via his Patreon page.

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)