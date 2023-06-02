Is the Lib Dem leadership being too timid?

There's a good piece in the Financial Times by Miranda Green today asking whether Ed Davey's determination not to talk about Brexit or post-election deals with Labour is damaging the Liberal Democrats:
The psephologist Sir John Curtice has pored over last month’s results in battleground areas, combined with how people voted in the 2016 referendum and what they now think about it. He is unconvinced: "It’s not obvious what the benefits are at the moment to the Liberal Democrats of staying schtum on Brexit."
Curtice can track even Rejoiners heading to Labour, despite the main opposition party’s even more extreme caution on the topic. He warns that the Lib Dems, in contrast to Starmer, have little to show for their reticence.
And pressure is mounting on Davey as impatient activists, candidates and party grandees see public opinion turn against the decision to leave the EU. Selection hustings are peppered with critiques of "timidity".
Timidity seems to be de rigeur for all three main parties. There is a gaping hole in the centre of politics begging for someone with grit and vision to turn up. We have little to lose by being bold, so we should not only make it clear we are a pro-EU party which will work to restore our place in the union, but also party that doesn't invent enemies like unions, teachers, the French, lefty lawyers, civil servants, unions, single parents, farmers,trans people, north Londoners, the Scots, the Irish, environmentalists, etc.
We need to have a bold agenda, too, of genuine inter-connected policies based around the principles we stand for, not knee-jerk reactions to populist rhetoric.
