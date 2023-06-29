Braunston: the centre of England's inland waterways

Its position close to the junction of the Grand Union and Oxford Canals has always given Braunston a strong claim to be the centre of England's inland waterways.
I visited it several times on family canal holidays between 1966 and 1971, but until last week I'd been back only once since.
Here some of the photos I took last Friday. I arrived on the first day of a festival of vintage canal boats, so there was plenty see.
Raymond was one of the last working boats on the Grand Union and I remember the thump-thump of its and engine as it passed through Boxmoor when I was a boy.
One day I shall dig out some family photos of the canal at Braunston more than 50 years ago.
