William Trevor's wood carving in All Saints' Church, Brauntston

In 1956, an award-winning young Irish sculptor and art teacher, William Trevor Cox, living in Braunston was commissioned to produce several pieces in wood for the village church.
These was a lectern and, for a side chapel, two relief panels and a crucifix, candlesticks and vases.
Some years later, after working in advertising, he turned his hand to be writing and, under the name William Trevor, became a celebrated novelist and writer of short stories.
In Braunston last week, I called in at All Saints' to see his work.
There was building work going on in the side chapel and the sun streaming in through the windows made photographing the lectern difficult, but this is what I came away with.
I didn't see the vases or relief panels, but then I didn't know the latter were there and so was not looking for them.
I was introduced to William Trevor's work by an edition of Frank Delaney's Radio 4 programme Bookshelf. He was a wonderful writer.
