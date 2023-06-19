After I posted about finding the Oakham Canal in the town, someone suggested I look at the Oakham Canal Green Corridor Project.
This aims to establish a two-and-a-half-mile walking route along the canal from Oakham to Oakham Enterprise Park, which occupies the site of what was HMP Ashwell and, before that, a second world war US Army camp.
The project's website tells you about the history and route of the canal as well as its plans. It also has a Facebook page.
As to the project's long-term vision, the website says:
We doubt that we will see canal boats once again making the passage from Melton to Oakham, but a footpath is definitely achievable.
The photo above shows the canal near Langham, still in water 176 years after closure. And below you can see the former canal warehouse at Market Overton wharf.
