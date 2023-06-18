The Joy of Six 1139

"'It’s one more book - just throw it on the bonfire,' Spiegelman told me ruefully, suggesting the impulse to target books seems to have a built-in tendency to expand, sweeping in even his Pulitzer-winning Maus under absurd pretences." In Missouri, reports Greg Sargent, the American right's appetite for removing books from schools now threatens to consume Art Spiegelman's graphic novel about the Holocaust."
Liane Castle finds Ashford in Kent is mourning its lost links to Europe.
The term 'borderline personality disorder' is misunderstood by almost everyone and needs to go, argues Peter Tyrer.
John Dempsey and Pat Nevin remember John Hollins, the former Chelsea player, coach and manager, who died last week: "People remember him especially for scoring important goals including one of the best I’ve ever seen, against Arsenal when he ran onto a long ball and hit the bar and then he had to turn around and smash it into the net. That was him all over really because he covered every inch of the pitch and he was so enthusiastic because he hated losing."
And, as a bonus, here is that goal.
No comments:
Post a Comment