Cross-party coalition aims to ban the handcuffing of children in care during transport

A coalition of MPs and peers is calling for the "horrendous" practice of handcuffing children in care during transport to be banned.
Local authorities often use private firms when moving children between care homes or to hospital or court appointments, but concerns have been raised that in some instances restraints are used.
Because transport providers aren't required to record instances of handcuffing, no one knows how widespread the practice is.
The paper's report quotes Emily Aklan, the founder of a transport company that wants to end handcuffing:
"The practice remains unregulated and unmonitored, and this data gap puts vulnerable children at risk."
It also names the politicians involved in the coalition:
Former shadow children’s minister Steve McCabe, former shadow women and equalities minister Sarah Champion, and Baroness Wilcox are among those pushing for change. Eighteen politicians from Labour, Scottish Greens, SNP, Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives are so far supporting the campaign which is due to launch next week.
No Liberal Democrats?
Last autumn I blogged about the Welsh government's decision to ban the handcuffing of children in care during transport between placements.
