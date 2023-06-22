The Joy of Six 1140

"Seventeen minutes in, after presenting evidence of an 'orchestrated campaign' against Corbyn, the narrator, Alexei Sayle asks: 'But if it was an orchestrated campaign, who was in the orchestra?' There follows a silent montage showing the Jewish Board of Deputies, the Jewish Labour Movement, Labour Friends of Israel, and the Israel Advocacy Movement. As a professional film-maker I recognise this wordless presentation of a controversial idea not as an accident but as a technique: using captions and pictures to state what, if spoken aloud, could be accused of anti-Semitism." Paul Mason reviews The Big Lie, the controversial film that alleges a conspiracy against Jeremy Corbyn.
Lenore Skenazy on an American mother's bafflement at what to do when her young son made a new friend and brought him home: "Parenting has become such a landmine that instead of doing something hands-on and simple - like calling the other parent or walking the boy home - parents feel dicey about any interactions with kids who are not theirs."
"The Geese and Fountain in Croxton Kerrial, Leicestershire has everything I love about a pub. A wonderful space with a beautiful beer garden. Delicious homecooked food with many ingredients sourced from right there in the village. Dog-friendly, family-friendly – the team is welcoming to all." Laura Hadland says Britain's pubs been help before it is too late.
Jack Hutchcraft visits Rage and Revolution, a Leicester exhibition on the punk movement, and talks to the people behind it.
"In 2021 four young English spinners - Dom Bess, Matt Parkinson, Mason Crane and Amar Virdi - were brought on the tour of India. Two and a half years later, Bess is the only member of the quartet to regularly command a first-team spot for their respective county sides in first-class cricket." The problems with English spin bowling go deeper than the wound in Moeen's finger, argues Yas Rana.
