RNLI to leave Spurn Point for good

A couple of weeks ago I posted a 1965 television report on Spurn Point and the lifeboat station there. The image above is taken from it.
Now comes news that the RNLI is to close that station. Over to the Holderness & Hornsea Gazette:
Leaving a place pivotal to the 200-year history of the station and even a home to their families in the past has been difficult for the crews, but structural issues with the jetty make it essential to operate from elsewhere, the RNLI said.
Humber RNLI will continue to provide a vital lifesaving search and rescue service from Grimsby in well-practised arrangements.
Jamie King, area lifesaving manager for the RNLI, said ... "We have a long history with Spurn Point, where we have launched to many hundreds of rescues in the past 213 years - 33 of which led to medals for gallantry - and entire families even lived there to support their loved ones."
