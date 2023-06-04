Sunday, June 04, 2023

Floella Benjamin and Kenneth Williams

A typical diary entry from Kenneth Williams, which was tweeted today because it describes what the great man was doing exactly 47 years ago.

What intrigued me was that the person retweeting it added a note saying that 'Flo' here is Floella Benjamin.

Is this right? Was the Liberal Democrat peer a friend of Ken?

It seems she was, as here she is remembering him in 2018:

And the day after Floella sent that tweet, someone posted the programme of the production in which they both appeared:

