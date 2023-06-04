Floella Benjamin and Kenneth Williams

4th June 1976. pic.twitter.com/VQ27UgqpQF— Kenneth Williams (@DiariesKenneth) June 4, 2023
A typical diary entry from Kenneth Williams, which was tweeted today because it describes what the great man was doing exactly 47 years ago.
What intrigued me was that the person retweeting it added a note saying that 'Flo' here is Floella Benjamin.
Is this right? Was the Liberal Democrat peer a friend of Ken?
It seems she was, as here she is remembering him in 2018:
I too remember #KennethWilliams with affection. We worked together in 1976 & he told me off for saying the wrong lines in rehearsals, I told him not to be rude and we became friends and we shared some memorable times together too ❤️ https://t.co/I2V91GwH7U— Floella Benjamin (@FloellaBenjamin) April 14, 2018
And the day after Floella sent that tweet, someone posted the programme of the production in which they both appeared:
Here’s the programme and flyer from my Kenneth Williams collection. pic.twitter.com/vAU24XNWxs— Kev Mc (@Kevmc13) April 14, 2018
